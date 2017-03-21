Baldwin County voters say ‘yes’ to SPLOST extension

Baldwin County voters approved Tuesday an extension of the current special purpose local option sales tax.
The vote was 1,171 in favor, to 446 ballots cast against the measure. That’s a victory margin of just over 72 percent.
The tax is expected to raise about $40 million over six years.
Included in a host of projects is $4.8 million for renovation of the Baldwin County Courthouse and $7.8 million to build a courthouse annex.
The annex would house non-court services such as voter registration and elections offices.
