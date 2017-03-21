Local

March 21, 2017 8:40 PM

Baldwin County voters say ‘yes’ to SPLOST extension

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Baldwin County voters approved Tuesday an extension of the current special purpose local option sales tax.

The vote was 1,171 in favor, to 446 ballots cast against the measure. That’s a victory margin of just over 72 percent.

The tax is expected to raise about $40 million over six years.

Included in a host of projects is $4.8 million for renovation of the Baldwin County Courthouse and $7.8 million to build a courthouse annex.

The annex would house non-court services such as voter registration and elections offices.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos