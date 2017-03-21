Jones voters OK education sales tax extension

In Jones County, voters gave overwhelming passage to an education sales tax proposal, 1,080-204.
It will renew the existing education sales tax that Jones County voters approved in 1998. Over the years, the collection of the extra penny of sales tax on the dollar has helped build six schools, among other improvements.
Among the projects slated for the next round of collections are renovating and expanding Jones County High School, as well as equipment for schools.
The new round of sales tax collections, which is expected to bring in about $13 million over five years, won’t begin until 2018.
