Demolitions start at site of future Macon athletic field

Christopher Calmer, the man charged with murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson, attempted suicide on the eve of a March 17, 2017, pre-trial hearing in the death penalty case against him. Testimony in Calmer's trial is set to begin June 5, 2017, in Forsyth, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Kathleen Mano's oldest son, Kevin Lazare, 25, was shot and killed in New York in 2004. Last month, years after moving her family south to Georgia to escape the big-city life, her youngest son, Kareem Mano, also 25, was killed in a shooting at a southwest Macon gas mart.
Skateboarders and roller skaters converged on the new urban skate park which opened March 17, 2017, at Central City Park. Skaters were involved in the design from the first meeting to determine how sales tax funds would be spent.