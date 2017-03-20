Demolitions start at site of future Macon athletic field

Christopher Calmer, the man charged with murder in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of Monroe County deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson, attempted suicide on the eve of a March 17, 2017, pre-trial hearing in the death penalty case against him. Testimony in Calmer's trial is set to begin June 5, 2017, in Forsyth, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack