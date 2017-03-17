Shopper reacts to JCPenney closings

Susie Bryant says she will miss shopping at JCPenney department stores. The company announced Friday plans to close 138 locations, including three in Middle Georgia.
Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Local

Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

Neighbors living near the Fickling residence on Ingleside Avenue voice concerns over Kerri Fickling's dog rescue operation. They say the dogs have been aggressive and barking excessively. The neighbors came to Municipal Court March 14, 2017, only to learn the case is postponed.

Local

Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones talked about segregation in today's schools during her keynote address at a public forum at the Mercer University Medical School auditorium March 13. A panel of education reporters and editors also discussed the issue.

Local

Train derails in Peach County

A Georgia Southern Railroad train derailed Monday, March 13, 2017, in Peach County, blocking the north end of Gracewood Road at Ga. 341. Six of the enclosed 21 cars turned over.

