Shopper reacts to JCPenney closings

In Macon Municipal Court on March 14, 2017, 16 neighbors in the Ingleside area arrived wearing earplugs and "Move It" buttons to protest Kerri Hatcher Fickling's SOS Rescue operation. Fickling's case will not be heard until May.
Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones talked about segregation in today's schools during her keynote address at a public forum at the Mercer University Medical School auditorium March 13. A panel of education reporters and editors also discussed the issue.