This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman with a knife in her bed after a dispute about a toilet; an item about a self-inflicted gunshot wound; and tidbits about a theft at a motel, and a man who took a beer into a Wal-Mart restroom.
In Macon Municipal Court on March 14, 2017, 16 neighbors in the Ingleside area arrived wearing earplugs and "Move It" buttons to protest Kerri Hatcher Fickling's SOS Rescue operation. Fickling's case will not be heard until May.
Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones talked about segregation in today's schools during her keynote address at a public forum at the Mercer University Medical School auditorium March 13. A panel of education reporters and editors also discussed the issue.
Ride along on the "Pedaling Through the Past" of Macon's industrial district. Historic Macon gave free trolley tours March 11, 2017, of the route featured in a new brochure funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The level terrain makes it attractive to cyclists looking to explore forgotten gems of Macon's past.