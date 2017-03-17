Details released of alleged deputy killer’s suicide attempt

Christopher Calmer, the man charged in the shooting death of a Monroe County deputy, cut himself in the shower Thursday in an apparent suicide attempt, authorities said Friday.
Monroe County deputies traveled to Cordele Thursday to retrieve Calmer from the Crisp County jail where he’s been held. When they arrived, the deputies were told what had transpired, said Sgt. Lawson Bittick, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
“It was a superficial wound,” Bittick said.
Emergency medical workers examined Calmer, bandaged his wound and deemed him stable for travel to Forsyth for Friday’s pre-trial hearing.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Calmer in the Sept. 13, 2014, fatal shooting of deputy Michael Norris and wounding of deputy Jeff Wilson.
Jury selection in the case is set to begin in May in Upson County with testimony to follow in Forsyth June 5.
Bittick said Calmer, because he’s accused of killing a deputy, is typically watched via video surveillance when he’s at the Monroe County jail.
His attorney, Gabrielle Pittman, asked that authorities be required to provide records from the suicide attempt and video.
Calmer entered Friday’s hearing in Monroe County Superior Court with a large bandage on his neck.
The defense filed a motion Friday arguing that Calmer should be granted immunity from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” law.
They contend Calmer was “defending his life, property or the life of a third party” when he fatally shot Norris and wounded Wilson as they responded to a report of a suicidal person at the home of Calmer’s parents near Bolingbroke.
A judge is set to consider the motion at an April 21 hearing.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
