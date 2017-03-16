4 free tickets up for grabs for Central City Park

Want to win four free tickets to Central City Park during the Cherry Blossom Festival March 24-April 2?
For a chance, go to the Cherry Blossom Festival’s Facebook page and click on the post to win.
While at the site, drop a few thoughts on what you like most about that part of the festival at Central City Park.
Here’s what one person had to say:
“My favorite thing about the cherry blossom festival is that every year I get to go to Macon and spend time with my grandparents and family that live there. It's a family tradition now. I look forward to it every year and love everything about it. Always a blast and the trees are gorgeous!”
Another posted, “Overall atmosphere, the family entertainment & cotton candy!”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
