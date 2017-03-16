Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial

Ronnie Towns appeared in court today
Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Local

Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

Neighbors living near the Fickling residence on Ingleside Avenue voice concerns over Kerri Fickling's dog rescue operation. They say the dogs have been aggressive and barking excessively. The neighbors came to Municipal Court March 14, 2017, only to learn the case is postponed.

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman with a knife in her bed after a dispute about a toilet; an item about a self-inflicted gunshot wound; and tidbits about a theft at a motel, and a man who took a beer into a Wal-Mart restroom.

Local

Train derails in Peach County

A Georgia Southern Railroad train derailed Monday, March 13, 2017, in Peach County, blocking the north end of Gracewood Road at Ga. 341. Six of the enclosed 21 cars turned over.

Local

Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

Ride along on the "Pedaling Through the Past" of Macon's industrial district. Historic Macon gave free trolley tours March 11, 2017, of the route featured in a new brochure funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The level terrain makes it attractive to cyclists looking to explore forgotten gems of Macon's past.

Editor's Choice Videos