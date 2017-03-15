Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

Traffic clogs as truck's wheel hangs over railing on Interstate 75 North just north of the Interstate 16 interchange Wednesday afternoon.
Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman with a knife in her bed after a dispute about a toilet; an item about a self-inflicted gunshot wound; and tidbits about a theft at a motel, and a man who took a beer into a Wal-Mart restroom.

Local

Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones talked about segregation in today's schools during her keynote address at a public forum at the Mercer University Medical School auditorium March 13. A panel of education reporters and editors also discussed the issue.

Local

Train derails in Peach County

A Georgia Southern Railroad train derailed Monday, March 13, 2017, in Peach County, blocking the north end of Gracewood Road at Ga. 341. Six of the enclosed 21 cars turned over.

Local

Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

Ride along on the "Pedaling Through the Past" of Macon's industrial district. Historic Macon gave free trolley tours March 11, 2017, of the route featured in a new brochure funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The level terrain makes it attractive to cyclists looking to explore forgotten gems of Macon's past.

Local

Old nightclub becomes New City Church

After a year of renovations, New City Church is moving into the old 1915 power station at 1015 Riverside Drive in Macon. Pastor Keith Watson explains how he incorporated elements of the building's recent years as bar in the church's design.

