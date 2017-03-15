Truck driver arrested after I-75 wreck in Macon

A 60-year-old man who jack-knifed a tractor-trailer dump truck on Interstate 75 northbound, causing traffic to snarl late Wednesday afternoon near the Interstate 16 split, was arrested and charged with driving without a license, Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams said.
Will Spencer, of Macon, was arrested by officers for the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division after it was discovered he was not licensed to drive a commercial sized truck.
The crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. just north of the I-75 and I-16 split, congested traffic for more than an hour. The truck, which had an empty bed, belonged to LS Trucking Ga., LLC.
Spencer had not yet been booked in the Bibb County jail as of Wednesday evening.
