Macon man arrested for vehicular homicide nearly a year after fatal crash

A 27-year-old Macon man was arrested Wednesday on vehicular homicide and DUI charges in connection with a March 19, 2016, accident on Ga. 247.
Laderrion Quintez Underwood was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bibb County jail records.
Underwood, whose first name also was spelled Laderrian in some court records, was indicted in January on accusations he was driving under the influence of cocaine and marijuana at the time of the fatal crash.
Kimberly Walker, 47, of McDonough, was killed after Underwood’s Lincoln TownCar collided with Walker’s mother’s Chrysler Town & Country van on Ga. 247 at South Avondale Circle.
The indictment alleges Underwood also was driving without headlights before the 7:30 p.m. crash.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments