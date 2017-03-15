Georgia College professor looking for the ‘Smartest Dog in Town’

You might have seen a bumper sticker claiming “My dog it smarter than your honor student.”
But is your furry friend really that intelligent?
Georgia College’s Newell Visiting Scholar Eduardo Mercado wants to put local dogs to the test in a public competition.
“People know a lot about how their pets act, but maybe not so much about what’s going on inside their heads,” Mercado stated in a news release from the college.
Mercado, who specializes in the brain’s ability to change through life, will put canine competitors through an intelligence test with a series of tasks in two rounds of competition.
“I want to see what happens when you give animals a chance to show what they know. This will be the first time ever that dogs will be tested in a public competition of this kind.”
The qualifying round will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Oconee River Greenway in Milledgeville.
The dog’s memory will be tested via a treat hiding game, a maze and a problem solving task.
Mercado said the tests are based on psychological testing of animal minds.
“How do they come up with solutions to problems? My research and residency is focused on figuring out how animals and humans use their brains to do new things,” he said.
The second round features an Olympic-style competition on April 28 at the Greenway where the contestants will compete in five tasks.
To register your dog, send an email to smartestdogintown@gmail.com, but walk-ups are welcome.
