Traffic delays possible as turn lane installed near Howard High School

Traffic could slow on Forsyth Road in the coming days as work begins on a new turn lane into Ashton Hall.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a contract of just over $91,000 to McCoy Grading to install a new turn lane to the neighborhood, which is not far from Howard High School in north Bibb County.
If weather permits, work could begin as soon as Thursday and continue from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday until at least March 24, according to a GDOT news release.
The project, which is designed to alleviate congestion and improve safety, was funded through the department’s Quick Response Program.
Motorists should be on the lookout for flaggers in the work zone and slow down through the construction area.
