Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

Ride along on the "Pedaling Through the Past" of Macon's industrial district. Historic Macon gave free trolley tours March 11, 2017, of the route featured in a new brochure funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The level terrain makes it attractive to cyclists looking to explore forgotten gems of Macon's past.
New details emerged Friday at a commitment hearing for De'Andre Malik Thomas, accused of murder in the Feb. 23 slaying of Kareem Mano outside a USA Grocery convenience mart on Rocky Creek Road in southwest Macon. The shooting was recorded by a surveillance camera at the store.
Jodi Suzanne Rigby, accused of having sex with an inmate and trading with inmates at Central State Prison where she worked as a nurse, made her first appearance in court on the charges Friday. She was being held at the Bibb County jail in lieu of $24,180 bond.
Sierra Martin argues that black people need diverse schools in order to ensure fair access to quality education. Martin was speaking at a community meeting on race and schools hosted by Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Jan. 26 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Sloan Oliver asks, "Why does everything have to be about race?" at a community meeting on race and schools hosted by Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Jan. 24 at the Buck Melton Community Center.
Donna Jackson has argued she shot her boyfriend, Ricky Smith, in self defense Sept. 5, 2015, but authorities allege she staged the crime scene. Jackson's attorney disputed the allegation March 9, 2017, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in which she asked a judge to reduce her bond. Video by Amy Leigh Womack