Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

Macon-Bibb firefighters battled a major blaze at a vacant warehouse on Sixth Street in Macon's industrial district at about 3 a.m. on March 14, 2017.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Train derails in Peach County

A Georgia Southern Railroad train derailed Monday, March 13, 2017, in Peach County, blocking the north end of Gracewood Road at Ga. 341. Six of the enclosed 21 cars turned over.

Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

Ride along on the "Pedaling Through the Past" of Macon's industrial district. Historic Macon gave free trolley tours March 11, 2017, of the route featured in a new brochure funded by a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. The level terrain makes it attractive to cyclists looking to explore forgotten gems of Macon's past.

'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

Sierra Martin argues that black people need diverse schools in order to ensure fair access to quality education. Martin was speaking at a community meeting on race and schools hosted by Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Jan. 26 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

