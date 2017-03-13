This organization is looking for homes to paint — for free

Rebuilding Macon Inc. is looking for 100 homes to paint.
Rebuilding Macon is now accepting applications for homes that are in need of exterior painting, according to a news release. The organization, in partnership with the community, rehabilitates free of charge the houses of low-income homeowners, particularly the elderly and disabled.
Applicants must be a homeowner, older than 60 or disabled and low income. They also must fill out an application, which is available at 3864 Lake St in Macon, online at www.rebuildingmacon.org or by calling 744-9808.
The deadline to apply for this special painting event is April 1.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments