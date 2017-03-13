Georgia bill could raise millions for 911

ATLANTA — Folks who use prepaid cell phones might see a state 911 fee go up by $0.75. The charge is part of a larger legislative plan that some 911 bosses say is very timely.
Right now, buying prepaid wireless phone service means a $0.75 fee per transaction, no matter how many or few minutes or days in the plan. Senate Bill 222 would double that to $1.50, on the argument that most prepaid plans last for a month, so those users should pay the same fee that’s collected on post-paid plans and landlines per month.
That should raise about $18 million in new money annually for the state’s 911 systems, according to estimates from the companies and organizations that worked on the bill. Statewide, all telephone 911 fees total something like $162 million annually.
Virtually all 911 centers are operating at a deficit and tap county funds to make up the difference, said Debra Nesbit, of Georgia’s counties association. And some centers are not fully staffed.
The bill modernizes 911 operations not just from the financial side but also the practical side, said its sponsor, state Rep. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, at a House panel hearing over the bill on Monday.
It also creates a Local Government 9-1-1 Authority to administer those fees. It could also do things like apply for federal grants, help organize training for 911 staff or work on big-picture questions, like how to speed communications among 911 centers and state law enforcement agencies.
Across the state, 911 services vary. For example, some 911 centers can be contacted by text message. Some can pinpoint cell callers more accurately than others. That matters when a caller can’t talk, or doesn’t know where they are.
Fortunately, tragic cases don’t happen often, said Debbie Vance, director of Gordon County’s 911 center.
“But how many lives have to be lost before something gets done?” said Vance, who’s also immediate past president of Georgia chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.
She said a statewide body is a good first step toward helping all parts of Georgia offer uniform 911 services.
The new cash would be a huge boost to 911 budgets, said Greg Whitaker, director of Douglas County’s 911 center.
“But the central standardized clearinghouse, an advocate for 911, that’s what we need in Georgia,” said Whitaker, who’s also president of the Georgia 9-1-1 Directors Association.
The bill has passed the Senate and is awaiting another hearing by a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Civil Committee.
