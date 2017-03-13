Salvation Army offers respite from cold, agency in need of blankets

The Salvation Army in Macon is offering shelter for people during an unusually cold week in March.
The agency needs at least 50 blankets donated as the warming center at 1925 Broadway remains open at least through Wednesday night. The blankets can be dropped of at the Broadway site, Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
Transportation will be provided to another shelter if the warming center reaches maximum capacity, Floore said.
The weather in Macon was expected to dip to 41 degrees Monday night. The forecast calls for lows between 26 and 32 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to weather.com.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
