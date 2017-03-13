Salvation Army offers respite from cold, agency in need of blankets

1:05 Train derails in Peach County Pause

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday

0:51 Body of Macon soldier returns to Macon

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

0:54 Recruitment fair brings in hundreds of eager candidates