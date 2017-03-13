Macon breweries join 8 others in upcoming craft beer festival

Macon Beer Company and Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen will be two of 10 Georgia breweries participating in the first-ever Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer festival on April 8.
The festival will be hosted by Americus Main Street in Downtown Americus from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and combines “the craft beer movement with the art of glassblowing.” Mobile Glassblowing Studios from Americus will be joined by glass blowers from around the country for special demonstrations.
“With its rich history of glassblowing and a growing population of craft beer enthusiasts—including an award winning club of home brewers—Americus is an ideal venue to combine these artisan worlds into one truly special event,” said Butch Cusack, Festival Committee Chair, in a press release.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate and will include a commemorative tasting glass and seven tasting tickets. Non-drinking tickets can be purchased for $5.
Participating breweries include: Omaha Brewing Company, Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen, Service Brewing Company, Macon Beer Company, SweetWater Brewing Company, Southbound Brewing Company, The Cannon Brew Pub, Orpheus Brewing, Monday Night Brewing and Jekyll Brewing. Wolf Creek Plantation, a local winery, will offer tastings of their muscadine wine.
For tickets, visit hotglasscraftbeer.com.
