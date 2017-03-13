Train derails in Peach County

After a year of renovations, New City Church is moving into the old 1915 power station at 1015 Riverside Drive in Macon. Pastor Keith Watson explains how he incorporated elements of the building's recent years as bar in the church's design.
New details emerged Friday at a commitment hearing for De'Andre Malik Thomas, accused of murder in the Feb. 23 slaying of Kareem Mano outside a USA Grocery convenience mart on Rocky Creek Road in southwest Macon. The shooting was recorded by a surveillance camera at the store.
Jodi Suzanne Rigby, accused of having sex with an inmate and trading with inmates at Central State Prison where she worked as a nurse, made her first appearance in court on the charges Friday. She was being held at the Bibb County jail in lieu of $24,180 bond.
Sierra Martin argues that black people need diverse schools in order to ensure fair access to quality education. Martin was speaking at a community meeting on race and schools hosted by Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Jan. 26 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Donna Jackson has argued she shot her boyfriend, Ricky Smith, in self defense Sept. 5, 2015, but authorities allege she staged the crime scene. Jackson's attorney disputed the allegation March 9, 2017, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in which she asked a judge to reduce her bond. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Bibb County prosecutor April Herbert described the case against Qontavis Markis Bryant, 18, during a March 9, 2017, hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. Bryant and 18-year-old Brandon Jermaine McAllister are charged with murder in the Sept. 11, 2016, shooting death of Ralfeale Lowe at Lowe's Macon apartment. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
The Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Department started most of the county's fountains Thursday morning. The fountains at Washington Park, Rotary Park, Poplar Street, Charles H. Jones Gateway Park, Cherry Street Plaza and Gateway building were also started Thursday. “We realized we had these wonderful centerpieces to our urban parks, and we were doing a disservice to our entire county by not putting the money and effort into repairing and maintaining them,” said Parks
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones explains how a man was found dead at InTown Suites at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. Jones said due to the condition of the body, he believes the man was dead for about a week before housekeeping found him just before 11:30 a.m. on March 9, 2017.