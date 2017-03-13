Train derails in Peach County

A Georgia Southern Railroad train derailed Monday, March 13, 2017, in Peach County, blocking the north end of Gracewood Road at Ga. 341. Six of the enclosed 21 cars turned over.
Becky Purser The Telegraph

Local

Old nightclub becomes New City Church

After a year of renovations, New City Church is moving into the old 1915 power station at 1015 Riverside Drive in Macon. Pastor Keith Watson explains how he incorporated elements of the building's recent years as bar in the church's design.

Local

'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

Sierra Martin argues that black people need diverse schools in order to ensure fair access to quality education. Martin was speaking at a community meeting on race and schools hosted by Mercer University's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Jan. 26 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Local

Macon's fountains start up for spring

The Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Department started most of the county's fountains Thursday morning. The fountains at Washington Park, Rotary Park, Poplar Street, Charles H. Jones Gateway Park, Cherry Street Plaza and Gateway building were also started Thursday. “We realized we had these wonderful centerpieces to our urban parks, and we were doing a disservice to our entire county by not putting the money and effort into repairing and maintaining them,” said Parks

Local

Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones explains how a man was found dead at InTown Suites at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. Jones said due to the condition of the body, he believes the man was dead for about a week before housekeeping found him just before 11:30 a.m. on March 9, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos