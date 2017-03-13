Two arrested in suspected pill mill bust in Telfair County

Telfair County sheriff’s deputies raided a Lumber City residence on March 8, leading to the arrest of two individuals.
Deputies executed a search warrant after a four-month investigation of the suspected prescription pill mill and seized thousands of pills, numerous firearms, 15 slot machines and $12,000 from the residence, according to a news release.
Arthur Alex Sirmans, 69, and Bethany Dawn Thompson, 25, were arrested in the raid, the release states.
“This investigation began after concerned citizens alerted me to unusual and suspicious activity in the area of the Sirmans residence near Lumber City,” Sheriff Chris Steverson said in the release posted on Facebook. “Our deputies patrolling the area quickly developed the necessary information that assisted sheriff’s investigators in building a rock solid case against the suspects.”
Sirmans is charged with several counts of intent to distribute, sale of dangerous drugs, several counts of possession of a gambling device and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Thompson is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Authorities said more arrests are anticipated as investigators will continue interviewing suspects and witnesses, viewing home security video footage and processing the records and other evidence obtained from the residence.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
Comments