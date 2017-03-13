Having trouble getting credit? Your Georgia address could be partly to blame

As the national economy improves, new data shows disparities depending on where you live.
CardRatings ranks Georgia and Alabama tied at the bottom of the list of states with the best credit conditions when factoring credit scores, foreclosure rates, credit card delinquency, unemployment and bankruptcy.
The study of credit card conditions across the country shows Georgia’s bankruptcy rate is nearly as bad as Alabama’s.
“Georgia also suffers from an average credit score and credit car delinquency rate that are among the five worst of any state,” the report shows.
Alabama is second only to Tennessee in the bankruptcy rate and is among the 10 worst states for credit scores, credit card delinquencies and unemployment.
North Dakota is the best state in the nation for credit conditions with the lowest foreclosure rate in the country and average credit score 19 points higher than the average state.
Richard Barrington, the financial analyst who conducted the study, gathered bankruptcy data from the U.S. federal court system.
“We hear a lot of statistics about the national economy, but the truth is that economic conditions are very personal,” Barrington stated in a news release. “They vary from household to household, but also there are striking regional differences.
Bankruptcies are more than twice as common in Tennessee and Alabama as in the average state and the average credit rating is 37 points lower in Mississippi than the average.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
