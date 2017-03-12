Cold doesn’t scare festival-goers away

Cold, misty weather didn’t keep people away from the Forsythia Festival on its final day. The 30th annual event wrapped up at 5 p.m. on Sunday after the second day of its arts and crafts show downtown.
With temperatures barely reaching 50, the crocheted hats at Denise Carlen’s booth were a hot commodity Sunday. Kimberly and Justin Beck, of Meansville, bought Minecraft Creeper and Minion hats to keep sons Aiden, 8, and Gage, 6, warm while they checked out the festival for the first time.
Carlen, of Huntersville, North Carolina, also sold stuffed animals, newborn outfits and animal baby blankets. This was her first year as a vendor at the festival, and she said she’d definitely come back.
“(Saturday) was very busy, and (Sunday) has been good so far. (We’re) selling lots of hats,” she said. “The volunteers are amazing. They’re very helpful. The people shopping have just been great.”
Kari Buckindail, program coordinator for the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, said one vendor told her business Saturday was better than both days combined last year. Organizers tried to avoid duplicate products when selecting the 100 vendors.
“It’s such a great way for Forsyth to celebrate our hometown feel, to show off what we can do for the community and for everybody around us. We paint it yellow. We have a lot of fun,” she said.
The SkillsUSA club at Mary Persons High School sold wooden chairs and benches. D.J. Hurm’s construction class and Dwain Evans’ automotive class made the furniture and helped staff the booth, Hurm said. The club has been crafting outdoor pieces for the festival for five years, and proceeds always go back to the club and help send members to competitions.
Abby and Matt Noble and daughter Ellie, 2, of Macon, checked out the crafts and food before heading to the kids’ area, which had inflatables and activities. Abby Noble said it was colder than she expected, but she loves arts and crafts and wanted to see what the Forsythia Festival had to offer.
Visitors had plenty of grub to warm them up, although some visitors still opted for Italian ice or ice cream. Rio’s Italian Ice sold more than 200 cups of Italian ice on Saturday, Buckindail said.
The 20 food vendors had to be invited to attend, and most have been coming for years, she said. Alexis Chronakis estimated he sold more than 3,000 gyros Saturday. He’s been cooking up authentic Greek dishes at the Forsythia Festival since it began.
“I love the people here. I love the town,” he said. “It reminds me of my little village in Greece.”
Chronakis returns to the Greek island of Santorini every November, and then travels back to the United States in March so he can go to the Forsythia Festival and about 20 other shows across the country.
Other festival events during the weekend included the Food Truck Frenzy, FaithFest singing competition, 5K race, car show, pancake breakfast and used book sale.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments