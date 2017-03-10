It’s been two years since the flagship Nu-Way burned. When will it reopen?

Two years have passed since the Cotton Avenue flagship Nu-Way restaurant has served a hot dog “all the way” with a signature cup of Flaky Ice.
The iconic eatery burned March 13, 2015, after an electrical fire spread quickly through the warehouse behind the restaurant to destroy both the warehouse and the eatery with flames reported as being as high as 20 feet in the air.
Soon after the fire, Nu-Way owners Jim Cacavias and Spyros Dermatas said they hoped to rebuild by fall 2016, but the plot of land still sits vacant.
Cacavias, Nu-Way’s president, says he’s often asked about the company’s plans to reopen, enough so that he says, “If I had a nickel for every time I heard that, I’d be retired by now.”
Plans still are on hold as the 100-year-old restaurant waits to hear what will happen to the neighboring Gateway 75 LLC building that shared a common wall with Nu-Way and was damaged by the fire and its aftermath.
The building once housed offices for the Spivey, Pope, Green & Greer law firm, but has been deemed structurally unstable.
Its owners still are litigating a dispute with their insurance company over alleged unpaid damages. Initially filed in Bibb County State Court, the case has moved to federal court.
Cacavias said the Nu-Way building and the Gateway 75 LLC building, were constructed at about the same time.
They’re in a “zero-lot line historic district” where planning and zoning officials would like to see the buildings abut each other without a space in between, he said.
Nu-Way also is waiting to hear more about development plans for the high-rise Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex across Cotton Avenue from Nu-Way’s former site, Cacavias said.
“We do want to build. It’s just timing,” he said. “It’s just going to take time.”
In the two years since the fire, Nu-Way moved into a new location on Montpelier Avenue in Mercer Village.
Folks have been suggesting that Nu-Way add restaurants in Gray and Milledgeville, Cacavias said
“We do want to do that, but we really need to build the flagship store first,” he said.
Cacavias said he hopes to have better clarity by the end of the year on plans for the Cotton Avenue corridor and to be re-building by this time next year.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments