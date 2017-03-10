Visitors belly up to the bar in lobby of New City Church in a renovated historic power station

1:21 His number was the last one in a dead man's phone. Now he's charged with murder Pause

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

4:21 Attorneys describe allegations woman altered crime scene to support self defense claim

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

1:32 Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup