Time to check the batteries in your smoke detector

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover Pause

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:21 His number was the last one in a dead man's phone. Now he's charged with murder

1:32 Man had been dead for days at InTown Suites

1:13 Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

0:39 Macon's fountains start up for spring

0:16 Warner Robins gymnast makes the coveted 'Perfect 10.0'

0:51 Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection