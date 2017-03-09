Time to check the batteries in your smoke detector

Fire and insurance officials reminded residents Thursday to change or test the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend, when most of the country changes to daylight saving time.
Operation Safe Home is a program offered by Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens’ office, in which smoke alarms are provided to needy citizens free of charge through local fire departments.
The program has distributed more than 165,000 smoke alarms across Georgia. Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins accepted a donation of alarms Thursday.
Despite years of public service campaigns encouraging the use of smoke detectors and agencies even giving them away, many homes still aren’t equipped with the lifesaving devices.
Batteries should be swapped out at least every six months, and alarms should be tested monthly.
In Bibb County, firefighters give out hundreds of smoke detectors each year.
Firefighters also perform home visits upon request to check smoke detectors and ensure that they’re working properly.
To schedule an appointment to receive a smoke detector, call the Red Cross at 743-8671, the fire department at 751-9180 or the Bibb County coroner’s office at 621-6314.
