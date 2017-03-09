Forget the waterfront property, take me to Paula Deen’s kitchen

What’s cooking with celebrity chef Paula Deen these days?
The sale price on her Savannah mansion has dropped $3.75 million since it first went on the market, various media outlets are reporting.
The original asking price was 12.5 million in 2015, which dropped to $10 million last September, according to the Savannah Morning News.
The property now lists at $8.75 million.
Among the host of amenities for the property that spreads across 5.5 acres and overlooks the Wilmington River are a state of the art gourmet kitchen and an English pantry in the French-Caribbean style main house.
Never mind the 300 feet of water frontage, huge movie screen by the pool, saltwater aquarium, eight-car garage and plenty of guest quarters.
10 things to know before you buy Paula Deen’s (discounted) Savannah waterfront mansionhttps://t.co/54AXIRvtzO pic.twitter.com/rn67rYYRm9— Graham Cawthon (@GrahamCawthon) March 9, 2017
Get a unique inside view of celebrity chef Paula Deen’s home currently for sale in Savannah, Georgia in this... https://t.co/Zo2V12UhB2— Renee Mankoff (@reneemankoff) March 9, 2017
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments