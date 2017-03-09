Local

March 9, 2017 5:55 PM

Forget the waterfront property, take me to Paula Deen’s kitchen

By Becky Purser

What’s cooking with celebrity chef Paula Deen these days?

The sale price on her Savannah mansion has dropped $3.75 million since it first went on the market, various media outlets are reporting.

The original asking price was 12.5 million in 2015, which dropped to $10 million last September, according to the Savannah Morning News.

The property now lists at $8.75 million.

Among the host of amenities for the property that spreads across 5.5 acres and overlooks the Wilmington River are a state of the art gourmet kitchen and an English pantry in the French-Caribbean style main house.

Never mind the 300 feet of water frontage, huge movie screen by the pool, saltwater aquarium, eight-car garage and plenty of guest quarters.

