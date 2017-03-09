Coroner seeks family of man who lay dead in a motel room for about a week

A 68-year-old man was found dead just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the InTown Suites at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said there were no apparent signs of foul play in the death of William Stinson, who had been dead about a week when a housekeeper found the body.
Stinson, who Jones said weighed about 400 pounds, was believed to have had health problems, Bibb County sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Randy Gonzalez said at the scene.
Stinson’s body was taken to the morgue at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, but Jones has not been able to locate his family.
Anyone with information is urged to call Jones at 478-256-6716.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments