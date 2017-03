Mother of Carly Rigby accused of having sex with inmate

Georgia department of corrections officers arrested Jodi Rigby early in the morning on March 9, 2017, at her home on Ivy Brook way. Rigby is accused of having sex with an inmate nd trading with prisoners as a contract nurse at Central State prison in Macon in the months following her 4-year-old daughter's death. Carly Rigby was accidentally strangled in window blinds in 2015.