Telegraph joins other media in opposing gag order

The Telegraph and other media have asked a judge to lift a gag order in the prosecution of Tara Grinstead’s accused killer.
Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, was charged with murder Feb. 23 in the slaying of Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher who disappeared in 2005. Her body has not been found.
Superior Court Judge Melanie B. Cross barred the prosecution, defense, law enforcement and even family members of Grinstead and Duke from discussing the case.
On Monday Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson filed a motion on behalf of the Telegraph, Valdosta Daily News, the Tifton Gazette and the Moultrie Observer. The motion states that the gag order is unnecessary, too broad and asks Cross to lift it.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta have separately filed a similar motion, and television stations WXIA in Atlanta and WMAZ in Macon jointly filed a similar motion.
Also, Grinstead’s family is planning to oppose the gag order. Lee Bennett Jr., an Atlanta attorney who is Grinstead’s first cousin, said he will file a separate motion on behalf of Grinstead’s sister, Anita Gattis. Bennett said Gattis has been the primary spokesperson for the family.
“She feels she should have her first amendment right of free speech and be able to express her viewpoint and make statements about it,” Bennett said.
Hudson said even in cases with keen media interest gag orders are rare and those that are issued are usually overturned. He said courts have determined that as long as prosecutors and law enforcement follow professional guidelines, pre-trial publicity does not impact a defendant’s ability to get a fair trial.
“There are many mechanisms available for a judge to ensure a fair trail without curbing information available to the public,” Hudson said.
He said those include jury questioning in the selection process and moving the trail to a different location. A gag order can also have the opposite effect of its intent, he said.
“If people cannot communicate about the facts then all the public sees is rumors and speculation, which is often far worse than what the truth is,” he said.
If Ross keeps the gag order in place, Hudson said the newspapers will appeal.
Duke was also charged with burglary, aggravated assault and concealing a death in connection with Grinstead’s slaying. On Friday another man was charged in connection with the case. Bo Dukes, 32, was charged with concealing a death, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence. Authorities have been searching for the body in a pecan orchard owned by Dukes’ uncle in Ben Hill County.
Telegraph archives was used in this report.
