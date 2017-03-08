2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast

Amelia Day, of Fort Valley, has won the 4-H Youth in Action Award for Citizenship for her Operation: Veteran Smiles community service project. She delivers handmade cards and care packages to veterans in Dublin.
The 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival fine art was unveiled March 2, 2017, at the festival gift shop at Travis Jean on Cherry Street. Print painter Teresa Smith explains how she painted a mystery church in her piece. Artists Sterling Everett and Mark Ballard also share their inspiration.
Hundreds of people waited for the doors to open to the Friends of the Library Old Book Sale Thursday in Macon. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .