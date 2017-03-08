2017 Cherry Blossom pink pancake breakfast will save families some green

Fans of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department’s pink pancake breakfast probably wonder how the annual Cherry Blossom Festival event can get any better.
The firefighters’ special recipe pancakes and sausage have been a staple for three decades during the two Saturdays of Macon’s international festival.
In the past, all plates were $5, which includes coffee, milk and orange juice.
This year, firefighters are dropping the price to $3 for young children age 5 and younger.
Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
This year’s breakfast will be March 25 and April 1 from 7 - 10:30 a.m. at the United Building, which is near the Walnut Street entrance of the park.
