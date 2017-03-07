Former Macon lawyer indicted in Christmas Eve assault

A former lawyer accused of binding a woman with zip ties, choking and beating her for hours at his west Macon home on Christmas Eve was indicted by a Bibb County grand jury Tuesday.
Arjun Sanju Kapoor, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery. He was arrested Dec. 24 after a woman reported to police that he’d attacked her after taking drugs at his Price Road home.
The woman told police Kapoor choked her, put a rag in her mouth and kicked her during the attack, which allegedly lasted three to four hours.
She also said Kapoor pointed a shotgun to her head and, at one point, he put a knife to her throat.
The woman pleaded with Kapoor, and said he cut the zip ties from her wrist. Police later searched the house and found zip ties in the trash and a shotgun in the kitchen.
Kapoor also is charged with possession of a firearm by a first offender since he was forced in 2013 to surrender his State Bar of Georgia license after pleading guilty in Bibb County Superior Court to selling methamphetamine.
He remained in jail without bond Tuesday night.
