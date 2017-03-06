Local

March 6, 2017 12:14 PM

Coroner seeks help finding family of dead Georgia prison inmate

By Laura Corley

An inmate at Central State Prison was found dead of natural causes last week and the Bibb County coroner’s office is asking for help finding the man’s family.

Rayford Lanham, 51, is believed to have kin living in Lamar or Clayton counties, Chief Coroner Leon Jones said.

“It’s costing taxpayers $100 per day” to store Lanham’s body, and if no one comes forward to claim his remains, he will be cremated in a week, Jones said.

Anyone with information about Lanham’s family and their whereabouts is asked to call Jones at 478-256-6716.

