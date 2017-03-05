You flip instead of click and scroll, but kids love ‘em just the same

Not many children’s books were left for the final day of the annual Friends of the Library Old Book Sale on Sunday, and that made Mary McDonell happy.
She is the chairwoman of the sale, and she said it started Thursday with about 20 tables of books for children and teens. When the doors opened Sunday, that was down to just two tables.
“That’s one of things that we really love is to see kids and young adults, they come in here and they may have their iPhones and they may be texting and they may be doing all that, but they are texting about the great books they are buying,” she said.
Ayden Wright, 5, was there with her mom, Crystal Hart, on Sunday and managed to find a couple of books that she liked. Ayden also wanted to find a book to give to her kindergarten teacher.
“She loves to read,” Hart said. “She reads every night.”
Although she is only in kindergarten, Hart said Ayden likes books that have chapters.
“I love to read because it’s fun,” Ayden said as she twirled one of her books in her hands.
McDonell said the sale started with about 100,000 books and about 70,000 had been sold when the doors opened Sunday. She hoped by the end of the day that about 90 percent of the books left would the sold. As is the tradition sale, in its 49th year, all books were half price on Sunday. Any left over would be given to Goodwill.
Angela Tyler, of Macon, is an avid reader but had never been to the book sale until this year. She came on Friday and was back Sunday taking advantage of the half price sale. She likes mystery and suspense novels and had a cardboard box about full of hardback books she had gotten for a $1 each.
“I think that’s a wonderful deal,” she said, showing the original $25 price on the inside of the one book. “I’m getting a $25 book for $1. You can’t really beat that.”
McDonell said too many books were left over last year and it looked like that wasn’t going to be the case this year. She credited that to being more selective in the books that were brought to the sale. The books that they didn’t bring were donated to various groups.
“The sale has been fantastic,” McDonell said just as the doors opened Sunday. “I’m hoping that every last book disappears.”
