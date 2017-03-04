Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

Hundreds of people waited for the doors to open to the Friends of the Library Old Book Sale Thursday in Macon. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .
GBI and other law enforcement end another day at dusk Wednesday of searching a pecan farm in Ben Hill County for the remains of Tara Grinstead. Nearly 30 vehicles exit, indicating the massiveness of the search that included pecan orchards and woods on the 200-acre property.
Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .