Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

Local volunteers spent Saturday working on the Warner Robins home of veteran Leslie Enderle. The house will be torn down in the coming weeks and a new home built in its place.
Hundreds look for paper treasures

Hundreds of people waited for the doors to open to the Friends of the Library Old Book Sale Thursday in Macon. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .

Two dead in sports bar shooting

Two men were shot and killed at Jus One More sports bar in Warner Robins at about 1a.m. on March 2, 2017. Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said they believe a fight led to the gunfire.

Friends of the Library offer thousands of books for sale

Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .

