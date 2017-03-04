Chain retail store robbed at gunpoint

A Riverside Drive business was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.
Four black men wearing white face masks stole several laptops and computers from Simply Mac at 9 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The store, located at 5080 Riverside Drive in Macon, is a chain retailer that sells Apple products and accessories and offers training and technical support.
The suspects entered through the front door. One man had a handgun and made the two employees go to the back office. The employees were tied up, and the male worker was hit in the head but not hurt.
The suspects stole the merchandise from the back of the store and left through the back door. They drove away in two white SUVs. The employees called for help after freeing themselves.
One suspect was wearing a white wide-brim hat, black-and-white checked shirt, and black shoes; another had on a black wide-brim hat, all black clothing and blue tennis shoes; the next one had on dark-colored pants and a gray jacket; and the last suspect was dressed in a gray hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
