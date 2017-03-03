Long-awaited Macon road project nearing completion

The final touches are almost in place on the $1.6 million Log Cabin Drive project.
Construction started in October 2015 on the west Macon road that was a hazard for people to drive and walk along safely for years. The orange barrels that once blocked off a lane of the road have been moved to the side, allowing traffic to more easily maneuver through the renovated section of the street.
The project features a new turn lane at the once-dangerous Hollingsworth Road and Log Cabin Drive intersection, allowing drivers to make a left turn without their view being blocked. The project also includes pedestrian friendly additions of a pedestrian bridge and sidewalks.
New curb and gutter are in, and the Rocky Creek bridge was repaired.
The project was paid for through special purpose sales tax revenue.
Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman said he’s glad to see the Log Cabin improvements nearly complete.
“After so many people for 20 plus years of wanting to make it happen, here we are,” Tillman said as he stood on the new bridge recently. “A lot of times people don’t realize money is designated to projects, but if nobody is there to advocate or push for these projects, they’ll just sit there for years and years. With the help of District 9 citizens, the commission, engineers, all those department heads and workers, I want to thank them and show the community you finally see the results.”
Late last week, Bellevue resident Robert Curry Jr. decided to take a stroll along the pedestrian bridge.
“Thirty years late, but better late than never,” said Curry, who suggested adding lighting along the bridge and some erosion control at one end.
Connectivity
While Log Cabin construction was underway, a nearby recreation project, Filmore Thomas Park, also was built.
The park has basketball courts, a pavilion, walking trail, splash pad, playground and more. And now efforts are gearing up for another phase of work.
Alfreda Lockett, daughter of former Bellevue community activist Filmore Thomas, said after hearing about the two projects for years, she was shocked at what’s been completed in the last year.
“I just didn’t realize the span and the scope of what a commissioner working could do for our community. I thought it was business as usual,” she said. “We started looking at the dream, visualizing the dream and seeing it become effective.”
During the next stage, Filmore Park will have a new entrance off Hacienda Court, two pedestrian bridges, additional parking, a small multipurpose field, and a water fountain.
Tillman is using about $250,000 of his blight bond funds to cover the next phase. In total the initial work and second phase will cost about $2 million, with about $1.5 million of that coming from special purpose sales tax proceeds. There’re also plans in a later phase for a recreation building at the park.
The key to Filmore, like many other recreational facilities, will be organizations such as the Friends of Filmore Thomas Park, dedicated to maintaining the parks and educating people about the do’s and don’ts, Tillman said
Log Cabin and Filmore should have a lasting impact on the community, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
“Thanks to the SPLOST, we are changing that entire area of Macon-Bibb County,” he said in an email. “The sidewalks, turn lanes, and pedestrian bridge were sorely needed in the interest of public safety, but then to have them connect the neighborhoods to the new Filmore Thomas Park is a prime example of how SPLOST funds should be spent.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
