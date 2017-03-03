Look on the bright side! Optimism is good for your health

This is the second of two parts in the oh-oh series on the relationship between our thinking and health. The “O” for today is for optimism.
Optimism is our outlook. It’s how we anticipate our future. It could be considered positive thinking. I suppose it could also be considered as realistic or naive thinking, depending on the situation. What actually is realism or a realistic view, after all? I’ve done lots of work on hopelessness among children and adolescents living in extremely poor (in an economic sense) neighborhoods, asking them to agree or disagree with such items as “I never get what I want so it’s dumb to want anything” and “All I see ahead of me are bad things, not good things,” and I always wonder whether I’m actually measuring hopelessness or the objective realities of a lot of these kids. In any event, people view things differently and have different outlooks. Nobody is 0 percent or 100 percent optimistic (or pessimistic) all of the time or on every matter. Our sense of optimism is often situation-specific and can vary wildly. Still, though, at the end of the day, some folks are generally just more optimistic than others.
And it seems to matter. That is, a healthy dose of optimism is generally good for our health, according to the research. For instance, higher levels of optimism are related to better sleep, more satisfying relationships, broader and wider social support networks and more friends, and more exercise and physical activity. Optimists are less likely to smoke or drink, and have lower blood pressures and fewer heart issues. They are also less likely to get colds or the flu, and the colds they do get are shorter-lasting than their more pessimistic counterparts.
This is not to say pessimism has no redeeming value. Although the two concepts may be related, they may not lie at opposite ends on a single continuum. Overall, for instance, a person could be categorized as having abundant levels of both. Issues matter. Indeed, if one’s major concern is safety or security, then perhaps being a pessimist is best in such situations. On the other hand, if one’s interested in getting ahead, persevering or adventure, I suspect optimism is probably the better mindset. The research, however, is pretty clear about pessimism being related to depression, perceived stress, feelings of hopelessness, cynicism and anger, all of which are typically related to poorer health outcomes.
So why is optimism generally good for one’s health? It may be because optimists handle, or cope with, life’s stressors better than pessimists. Optimists have broader social networks and more connections when it comes to solving problems and looking for solutions. They are also more likely to stick to things longer without giving up and are more compliant and adhere better with respect to medical advice and health-related routines than their pessimistic counterparts because they have faith in the eventuality of positive outcomes. Optimists are also less likely to distort, dwell on, or avoid situations or events. They know when to move on.
Can anyone become more optimistic? Perhaps. Some have suggested that appreciating what we have and spending more time doing what we love or with whom we enjoy being with can boost our optimism. Seems like just being happy then, might do the trick. But who really know? People and their situations and experiences are different. Just consider the type of person you’re asking, because the advice you receive depends on it.
Brad Lian is an associate professor of Community Medicine at Mercer University medical school.
Comments