Doctors trying to save baby after pregnant driver killed in crash

Doctors were not able to save a Macon woman in a Friday morning crash, but they are hoping her baby will survive.
Alita Foster, 22, of Mimosa Drive, died after crashing into a tree in the 2200 block of Ingleside Avenue at about 7:20 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Foster, who was four months pregnant, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, along with a 16-year-old passenger in the 2001 Toyota Camry, Jones said.
“She was pronounced dead at 8:23 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health, and the baby was delivered by emergency c-section,” Jones said.
Foster’s parents are with the baby girl in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
The teen passenger also is being treated for a fractured arm at The Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, Jones said.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the one-car accident.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian
