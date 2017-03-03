Pedora the Pedestrian debuts in Macon-Bibb County’s latest step to reduce deaths

With an Alexander II Magnet School student holding each hand, Pedora the Pedestrian crossed College Street during Friday morning rush hour.
Wearing bright white overalls emblazoned with patches of yellow crosswalk signs, volunteer Tesia Smith took the first steps in the latest facet of Macon-Bibb County’s “Cross the Walk” campaign.
The Spellman College graduate answered the call to be the public face for the new campaign.
“Her job is to teach the kids how to properly cross the crosswalk,” Smith said. “We gave tips on how to do that this morning.”
The Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Safety Review Board created the campaign in an effort to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths which have spiked in recent years.
Billboards, public service announcements and signs posted in local stores are all part of the effort.
Campaign creator Violet Poe is still looking for a male volunteer with good communications skills, at least 21 years old and from Bibb County, to serve as “Peddy the Pedestrian.”
Poe, a retired educator and member of the board, has been studying local pedestrian accidents for the past few years since her friend Amos Harris was hit and killed on Riverside Drive.
Tuesday, a Howard Middle School student was taken by ambulance to the hospital after stepping into the path of a car on Napier Avenue.
Wednesday morning, John Michael Neal was killed when he was hit by a Ford F-350 while crossing Pio Nono Avenue.
Alexander II Elementary principal Bertha Caldwell said the campaign is “absolutely necessary,” especially with the large number of walkers she has at the College Street school.
“A large number of them use the cross walk and we have encouraged parents to use it and we’re trying to discourage them from dropping kids off and letting them cross in the middle of the street,” Caldwell said, as she monitored Friday’s drop-off.
The review board also has purchased reflector strips to distribute to people for their walkers, canes, wheelchairs and bicycles.
Safety signs adorn some Macon Transit Authority buses and drivers encourage passengers as they exit to “please use the crosswalk.”
To learn more about the campaign, visit the Pedestrian Safety Review Board website.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
