March 2, 2017 7:36 PM

Missing woman from Coffee County “could be in danger,” police say

By Laura Corley

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman believed to be in danger.

Veronica DeLeon, a 21-year-old Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Douglas about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

DeLeon is possibly with 22-year-old Micahel Milikae Scott, of Douglas.

Sheriff’s officials believe DeLeon could be in danger due to past incidents between the two, the post said.

Scott is described as a black male estimated to be 6 foot 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Scott and DeLeon are possibly traveling in a pewter or gray Toyota sedan with heavy body damage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either individual is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227 or call Coffee County E-911 at 912-384-7675. Information may also be left on the TIPS Line at 912-383-8477.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

