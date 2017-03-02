Missing woman from Coffee County “could be in danger,” police say

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a woman believed to be in danger.
Veronica DeLeon, a 21-year-old Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Douglas about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
DeLeon is possibly with 22-year-old Micahel Milikae Scott, of Douglas.
Sheriff’s officials believe DeLeon could be in danger due to past incidents between the two, the post said.
Scott is described as a black male estimated to be 6 foot 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Scott and DeLeon are possibly traveling in a pewter or gray Toyota sedan with heavy body damage.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either individual is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227 or call Coffee County E-911 at 912-384-7675. Information may also be left on the TIPS Line at 912-383-8477.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
