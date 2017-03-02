Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

GBI and other law enforcement end another day at dusk Wednesday of searching a pecan farm in Ben Hill County for the remains of Tara Grinstead. Nearly 30 vehicles exit, indicating the massiveness of the search that included pecan orchards and woods on the 200-acre property.
Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .
Drone footage, provided by Jim Connell, shows the scene where the GBI is searching for the remains of Tara Grinstead. Ryan Duke was charged with murder in Grinstead's 2005 disappearance. Connell is a friend of Duke's father, Fred Duke.
A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes the story of a woman who screamed from atop a Waffle House table; another item about a guy stealing a wallet from a woman playing pool; and a note about a Madison Street woman who called the law about a dispute over food.