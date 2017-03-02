Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .