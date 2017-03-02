Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

A look at the entrance into pecan farm where the GBI is searching for remains of Tara Grinstead from Bowen's Mill Highway.
Two dead in sports bar shooting

Two men were shot and killed at Jus One More sports bar in Warner Robins at about 1a.m. on March 2, 2017. Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said they believe a fight led to the gunfire.

Friends of the Library offer thousands of books for sale

Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .

Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.

