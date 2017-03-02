Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man on a bicycle was hit by a van on Vineville Avenue at Riley Avenue just before 10 a.m. on March 2, 2017.
Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Friends of the Library offer thousands of books for sale

Mary McDonell, chairwoman of the Old Book Sale, estimated that were are somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand books available to purchase. She hopes to sale every book on the tables by offering all books at half price on Sunday. The sale is in a warehouse building at Central City Park. Hours for this year's sale are Thursday and Friday, 10am – 7pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, Noon – 5pm .

Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.

Houston teacher gives Japanese students hands-on lesson

Langston Road Elementary teacher Angie Battle was part of a three-person team from Georgia that traveled to Japan last week to share their approach to economic education. Battle and Stacy Docktor, a teacher in Forsyth County, taught lessons to students in Odate, and Georgia Council on Economic Education Associate Director Mike Raymer gave a presentation to educators.

