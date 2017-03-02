Man riding bicycle struck by minivan

A man on a bicycle was hit by a minivan just before 10 a.m. on Vineville Avenue.
The 21-year-old reportedly turned into the path of the vehicle near Riley Avenue as they were both headed away from town.
An off-duty paramedic and a nurse stopped to render aid to the victim, who said this was his second bike accident.
Although he was alert and talking, it appears his head hit the windshield of the van. The glass was dented and cracked.
He was transported by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out.
The van driver, who works in the code enforcement division of Macon-Bibb County, said she swerved into the middle lane to try to avoid hitting him, but he turned in front of her vehicle.
The Bibb County sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
