Man struck by truck, killed on Pio Nono Avenue lived at nearby south Macon motel

A 62-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and killed early Wednesday on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon, officials said.
The dead man, John Michael Neal, was hit shortly before 7 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-350 wheeled onto the road from a Bojangle’s restaurant just below Interstate 75 at Glendale Avenue.
The driver of the truck, Robert Moran, 74, of Macon, told the police that he hadn’t seen Neal, who lived at the Liberty Inn motel across from Bojangle’s. Neal was apparently trying to cross the road.
“The driver said all of a sudden the male was there,” Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said at the scene.
The incident tied up morning traffic for more than an hour there in a busy, 50-mile-an-hour stretch of Pio Nono, where there are no sidewalks and few streetlights.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments