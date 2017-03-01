Boil water advisory issued for parts of Forsyth

Several areas of Forsyth are under a boil water advisory after a water line break.
The affected areas are Juliette Road, Forsyth Landing, Evergreen subdivision, Maynard Drive, Wilder Drive and Joe Chambers Road, according to a news release.
Those areas were expected to be without water during the repair. The boil water advisory is in effect until water samples are cleared by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which is expected Friday afternoon.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
