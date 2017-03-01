Local

March 1, 2017 10:43 AM

Tennille man wins $1 million in scratch off game

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

There’s a new millionaire in Tennille.

Julian McDade, 65, recently won $1 million playing the Billionaire Club scratch off game from the Georgia Lottery. He bought the winning ticket at S&T Food Mart at 1356 S. Harris St. in Sandersville, according to a Wednesday news release.

“All I could do was smile,” McDade told lottery officials after he won. “I stayed awake all night because I couldn’t sleep.”

He plans to buy a car and pay some bills, the release states.

Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man hit by truck dies on south Macon highway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos