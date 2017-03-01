Tennille man wins $1 million in scratch off game

There’s a new millionaire in Tennille.
Julian McDade, 65, recently won $1 million playing the Billionaire Club scratch off game from the Georgia Lottery. He bought the winning ticket at S&T Food Mart at 1356 S. Harris St. in Sandersville, according to a Wednesday news release.
“All I could do was smile,” McDade told lottery officials after he won. “I stayed awake all night because I couldn’t sleep.”
He plans to buy a car and pay some bills, the release states.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
