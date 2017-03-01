Man hit by truck, killed on south Macon road

A 62-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and killed early Wednesday on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon, officials said.
The man, whose name wasn’t immediately made available, was hit shortly before 7 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-350 wheeled onto the road from a Bojangle’s restaurant just below Interstate 75 at Glendale Avenue.
The driver of the truck told the police that he hadn’t seen the man, who lived at the Liberty Inn motel across from Bojangle’s. The victim was apparently trying to cross the road.
“The driver said all of a sudden the male was there,” Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The incident tied up morning traffic for more than an hour there in a busy, 50-mph stretch of Pio Nono, where there are no sidewalks and few streetlights.
