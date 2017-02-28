Macon Regional Crimestoppers makes 5,000th arrest

Macon Regional Crimestoppers received a tip Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that led to its 5,000th arrest.
God 'created these angels who saved my life,' transplant recipient says

Double lung transplant recipient and retired Mary Persons High School teacher Anne Bedford shared her story with a crowd gathered for a Georgia Transplant Foundation conference Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, Ga. Read the story at www.macon.com/news/local/article134978774.html. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

From Mercer cadet to tank officer

Shannon Martin will be Mercer University's first female ROTC graduate to enter into a combat arms branch of the Army. In May, she will be commissioned as a second lieutenant and graduate with a biology degree.

