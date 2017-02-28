Boy hit by car as he tried to cross busy road

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning as he stepped off the curb on Napier Avenue.
Ronnie Bland was sitting in his truck near his business on Fairmont Avenue and saw the child step into the busy road.
“He rode up onto the car and then rolled onto the pavement,” said Bland, who called 911.
“We went running over there to check him out and he seems to be OK,” Bland said. “The lady who hit him done a very good job of stopping. She didn’t run over him. It was a small impact, but we thought it would be a good idea to have him checked out.”
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies, Macon-Bibb firefighters and an ambulance responded to the accident which happened across from the convenience store at the corner of Fairmont.
Deputies are investigating the accident.
Bibb County School System spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said the boy is a student at Howard Middle School, but it was not immediately known if he was headed to a bus stop.
“The student was grazed by the vehicle and appeared to have no injuries at the scene. He was transported to The Medical Center for examination,” Hartley stated in an email in response to a Telegraph inquiry.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Wednesday’s Telegraph. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments